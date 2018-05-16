A Bellefonte man's felony charge was dropped. He pled guilty to other charges

A Bellefonte man pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment and disorderly conduct on Wednesday after allegedly strangling a woman.
Donald Shank Jr., 34, was originally charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. but the two highest-graded charges were nolle prossed, or not prosecuted.
Shank instead pleaded guilty to the two summary charges and District Judge Carmine Prestia sentenced Shank to a combined 180 days of probation. Shank must pay court costs, but Prestia waived any fines Shank was scheduled to pay.
In an email, executive assistant Nicole Courter said Assistant District Attorney Crystal Hundt declined to comment as to why the two highest-graded charges were nolle prossed.
