Man charged in connection to Penn State student slaying

Penn State student Dominique Oglesby was fatally shot in Philadelphia in March. On Thursday, police announced that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death, according to philly.com.
According to philly.com, Julius Scott is charged with weapons offenses, but not with the actual shooting death.
Oglesby, 23, was supposed to graduate from Penn State's Harrisburg campus this month. She was fatally shot in the back after an argument at the Galaxy West Bar & Grill in West Philadelphia, philly.com reports. Her father and grandfather were also shot, but survived, when they went to the scene after learning about the incident.
According to the report, Oglesby was home on break.
Scott was jailed and could not post bail, which was set at 10 percent of $500,000, according to philly.com. The report says police did not elaborate on his role or what led them to him.
