Altoona man pleads guilty to sexual assault at Penn State fraternity

A 23-year-old Altoona man pleaded guilty to sexual assault after admitting to sexual intercourse with an unconscious, intoxicated female in the basement of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity house in August 2015.
The three-day trial for Richard Morning Jr. was scheduled to begin Monday, but the plea agreement was announced Thursday. Morning was charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors as a result of the assault.
Morning is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30, but his attorney said Assistant District Attorney Michael Osterberg will seek a minimum sentence of 18 months and a maximum of 36 months in prison, in addition to four years' probation. Steven Passarello also said he reserves the right to argue for a reduced sentence.
Morning is tentatively scheduled to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life and to undergo an evaluation to determine if he is a sexually violent predator.
The agreement comes after Osterberg and Passarello filed multiple motions to determine which testimony would, or would not, be admissible at the trial.
Morning also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge from September. The mandatory minimum is 48 hours in prison, which is scheduled to run concurrent to his sexual assault sentence.
