Why this State College man got caught allegedly selling cocaine

A 22-year-old man sold a confidential informant a combined 6.96 grams of cocaine on two occasions for a combined value of $500, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Northcentral Strike Force Unit.
The first alleged transaction occurred at Collegian Apartments at 217 S. Atherton St. on Feb. 12. Michael Sellers agreed to sell the informant an "8-ball" of cocaine for $260 via a Snapchat conversation.
The second alleged transaction occurred at an apartment at 130 N. Barnard St. on March 13. Sellers again agreed to sell the informant an "eight-ball" of cocaine for $240 via text messages.
The substances tested positive for cocaine on both occasions.
Sellers is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Steven Lachman, who released Sellers on his own recognizance pending his appearance at a preliminary hearing on June 6.
