A man attempted to lure a child into his vehicle, police say

A 58-year-old man tried to lure a child into his vehicle, according to court documents.
The alleged incident occurred Thursday, though Lock Haven police have chosen to only give scarce details about what happened. A release did not include the time of day or location of the incident, and the police department declined to release more information, which will likely be redacted, until Monday.
Lock Haven police identified Clellon Folmar III, of Antes Fort, as the man who attempted to coerce a 13-year-old girl into his vehicle.
Folmar was arrested Friday and charged with misdemeanor luring a child into a motor vehicle.
Online court documents have not been updated to show the bail amount set by Clinton County District Judge Keith Kibler.
If a child is alone and approached by a stranger, kidshealth suggests they "step away, yell 'No!' and leave the area immediately,' before telling a trusted adult about what happened.
