Police searched a Centre County man for an ID. Here is what they found instead

A State College man was arrested after being found unresponsive and in possession of 7.7 grams of crack cocaine, according to State College police.
James Turner was allegedly found face down in the middle of a fifth floor hallway at 205 E. Beaver Ave. on April 1.
An officer attempted to wake Turner by speaking loudly to him, but he did not respond, so the officer reached into Turner's back right pocket to attempt to locate his identification. Instead of finding and ID, the officer found a plastic bag with several different pills.
Turner eventually became responsive, but appeared to have watery eyes, a strong scent of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech.
Police continued their search of Turner and found 7.7 grams of crack cocaine, 3.3 grams of cocaine, 45 milligrams of oxycodone, 10 milligrams of Oxycontin and 10 milligrams of acetaminophen.
It was not the first encounter Turner had with police as an officer conducted a controlled purchase of two grams of crack cocaine on March 15.
Turner is charged with one felony count of possession with intent deliver, six misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
He was arraigned by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $50,000. Turner did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.
