One murder, two defenses ... and two alleged errors? One of Penn State professor's killers says so

A Centre County public defender said the court erred by having one trial for two convicted murderers.
Assistant Public Defender Deborah Lux — representing Danelle Geier — said she and defense attorney Karen Muir — representing George Ishler Jr. — presented "clearly conflicting and antagonistic defenses at trial."
The pair were found guilty of all charges in April 2018, including first-degree murder, for the August 2016 death of 56-year-old Penn State professor Ronald Bettig. Both were sentenced to the mandatory minimum of imprisonment for the rest of their natural lives.
Muir used a defense that Bettig committed suicide and jumped to his death at the Blackhawk Quarry. Lux, meanwhile, used a defense that Ishler acted alone and threatened Geier if she told anyone what happened.
"Ms. Geier was greatly prejudiced by being tried jointly with defendant Ishler," Lux said in her post-sentence motion.
She also said the court erred by denying the testimony of Michael Wolff and Jonathan Stube, from the Penn State Psychological Clinic. Lux read from a psychological report Tuesday that said Geier has a submissive personality, which Lux said proved Ishler was influencing Geier's actions.
District Attorney Bernie Cantorna disagreed with Lux on both points.
"Both issues were previously raised and were decided before the trial," Cantorna said.
He also said the report had a disclaimer that it was not to be used as expert advice, rather it was to be used to evaluate Geier's placement within a confined setting.
Lux requested the court postpone Geier's lifetime sentence or grant her a new trial because of the court's alleged error. President Judge Pamela Ruest has 120 days from the time Lux filed her post-sentence motion to issue a ruling. The motion was filed May 3.
