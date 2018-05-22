How a meth lab in Centre County was uncovered and who got caught

Three Bellefonte residents were arrested Monday for operating a methamphetamine lab in Boggs Township, according to state police at Rockview.
Sandra Conklin, 49, Joseph Grassmyer, 46 and Alyssa McKinley, 24, were manufacturing methamphetamine using a "one-pot" method at 118 Dublinwood Drive on Monday.
All three have been charged with four felonies — operating a methamphetamine lab, risking catastrophe, possession with intent to manufacture and possessing isomers with intent to manufacture — in addition to two misdemeanors.
The three were arraigned before District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $100,000. Neither of the three posted bail and are being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing for each has been scheduled for May 30.
This story will be updated.
