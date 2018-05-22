Crime

How a meth lab in Centre County was uncovered and who got caught

By Bret Pallotto

bpallotto@centredaily.com

May 22, 2018 12:39 PM

Three Bellefonte residents were arrested Monday for operating a methamphetamine lab in Boggs Township, according to state police at Rockview.

Sandra Conklin, 49, Joseph Grassmyer, 46 and Alyssa McKinley, 24, were manufacturing methamphetamine using a "one-pot" method at 118 Dublinwood Drive on Monday.

All three have been charged with four felonies — operating a methamphetamine lab, risking catastrophe, possession with intent to manufacture and possessing isomers with intent to manufacture — in addition to two misdemeanors.

The three were arraigned before District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $100,000. Neither of the three posted bail and are being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing for each has been scheduled for May 30.

This story will be updated.

Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT

