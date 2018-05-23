'Prescription pill mill' operated in Centre County and other areas. Here's how it was stopped

A Philadelphia woman used a computer to write fake prescriptions and obtained more than 3,500 Oxycodone pills that were delivered to 17 counties, including Centre County, according to a release.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tracie Peurifoy, 37, organized a prescription pill mill and used the names of Pennsylvania physicians to falsify prescriptions. None of the doctors were involved in the operation, according to Shapiro.
"Because of these doctors' vigilance, our agents and local police were able to identify and break up this prescription pill mill," Shapiro said in the release.
The operation allegedly began in June when a Luzerne County doctor noticed a prescription he did not write was filled using him name. Russel Morris, 32, allegedly asked for a prescription to be filled and traveled to the county using a rental car that was leased to Peurifoy.
Shapiro's office coordinated the investigation with four police departments and discovered Peurifoy allegedly falsified the prescriptions, leased rental cars and told her conspirators which pharmacies to use. Peurifoy paid her conspirators $150 per filled prescription, according to Shapiro.
The pills were worth about $75,000 and were gathered during the nine-month investigation, according to the release.
Eight others are charged in addition to Peurifoy and Morris.
"We're prosecuting dealers who are fueling this crisis, whether it's heroin on street corners or illegal pills from a doctor's pad," Shapiro said. "Prescription drug abuse is fueling the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania and my office is focused on stopping the illegal diversion of these powerful drugs."
Shapiro also said his office has collected and destroyed more than 63 tons of drugs since taking office in 2017.
"Thanks to strong law enforcement collaboration, this fraudulent prescription pill mill is shut down," Shapiro said. "I want to thank the police departments for working together with my office on this case."
The ten alleged members of the operation are scheduled to be prosecuted by Director of Diversion Robert Smulktis.
Comments