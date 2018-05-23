'I wanted to swap chairs and he ... pulled out a knife.' Why a Philipsburg man is facing a trial

A Philipsburg man was bound over for trial after allegedly stabbing his roommate three times because the two couldn't agree to switch chairs in their apartment.
William Blankenship testified he and Antwan Edwards, 30, were arguing for a week prior to the alleged stabbings. Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw asked Blankenship what the arguments were about and Blankenship said, "His attitude."
"I wanted to swap chairs and he gave me attitude about it. He pulled out a knife," Blankenship testified.
Blankenship also testified Edwards would pull the folding knife out often and said, "He went to the well way too many times with that knife."
Prior to the alleged stabbings, a Philipsburg woman testified she drove another woman — who has a relationship with Blankenship — to Sheetz. The woman allegedly told her "Billy" and Edwards were bound to fight and she was scared to go back to the apartment.
The two eventually returned and the Philipsburg woman testified Edwards pulled out the knife, approached Blankenship and said, "I'm going to f--- you up."
She said she "took off" as soon as she saw the knife and did not call 911 because she was scared.
Blankenship's testimony, however, offered different details.
He said he broke down Edwards' bedroom door and smashed Edwards' head into the wall hours before the alleged stabbings. This conflict was fueled by Edwards bumping into Blankenship and knocking his glasses off, according to Blankenship.
About two and a half hours passed before the fight about the chairs and Blankenship testified he was the one who made the confrontation physical.
"I struck him first. After that, he stabbed me," Blankenship testified. "I was holding back as much as I could."
Edwards allegedly pulled out the knife and stabbed Blankenship in the back and left arm before Blankenship pulled Edwards to the ground by his dreadlocks. Edwards got up and allegedly stabbed Blankenship in his right bicep.
The incident ended after the third stabbing and a state police at Rockview officer testified about the scene upon his arrival.
Preston Showers said Blankenship was outside with a towel wrapped around his right arm and was on the phone with police. He testified he observed three stab wounds on Blankenship.
"There was blood all over his arm. His shirt was saturated with blood. There was a hole in his back where his shirt was. The towel was saturated with blood. His arm looked like there was a bulge coming out of it," Showers testified.
He also said large puddles of blood could be seen in and around the residence, along with splatter marks on the wall.
Blankenship testified he was transported to UPMC Altoona via ambulance for treatment of his injuries. He said he received nine stitches and four staples in his back and has no feeling in his right hand.
"I can't pick up anything. I can't make a fist. I can't do nothing," Blankenship testified.
He said the nerves in his right arm were severed and is scheduled for surgery next Tuesday. He said it may be a year and a half before he regains feeling and motor skills in his hand.
Assistant Public Defender Deborah Lux said Edwards acted out of self-defense, citing Blankenship's testimony that he smashed Edwards' head into the wall and struck him first.
McGraw disagreed with her defense. "We do know that William Blankenship was stabbed three times and we know Mr. Edwards did it," he said. "I think we can all agree deadly force was used."
District Judge Thomas Jordan said a sufficient amount of evidence was presented and bound all charges over for trial.
Edwards is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and one summary count of harassment.
The affidavit of probable cause filed by state police at Philipsburg said the alleged stabbings occurred after the two men fought about a Bluetooth device, but a Bluetooth device was not discussed at the preliminary hearing Wednesday.
