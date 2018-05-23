She allegedly stole a bird, a dog, a gun, cash, and from State High kids. What now, after her spree's over?

An 18-year-old woman has been charged for a multitude of burglaries and thefts in the Centre County region that allegedly occurred since September.
Zelia Fogelsanger, of Pine Grove Mills, is already being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility on felony criminal trespassing charges, but Ferguson Township police have charged her with 14 additional felonies.
One of Fogelsanger's alleged thefts occurred in the female locker room in the north gym building at State College Area High School. She allegedly stole clothing, shoes and cash during various times that students were in the gymnasium.
In an interview with police on, Fogelsanger admitted to stealing $7,088 of items from 13 people at a horse barn on Feb. 4.
A press release was issued in regard to a stolen bird from Finatics Aquarium and Pet Center in the Nittany Mall in February. A store employee said she received multiple responses that Fogelsanger stole the bird, which was eventually returned by Fogelsanger.
Patton Township police was dispatched to Kohls on March 30 for a report of retail theft. Fogelsanger was eventually arrested for stealing $1,429.73 from the store, according to police.
Four days later, Ferguson Township police assisted the Indiana Borough Police Department regarding a report of a stolen dog. Indiana police said Fogelsanger broke into a residence and stole a husky.
Police interviewed a couple at West Whitehall Road on April 15, which is when the duo returned after a three-day absence for a wedding. The two said Fogelsanger stole about $7,300 of items from their residence.
An officer asked if anyone had a key to the residence to watch their cats during the trip and they allegedly said a high school girl who they recently met had a key. The man told police Fogelsanger and her mother were the only people outside of close family who knew they were going to be away for the wedding.
Police investigated another reported theft at Lois Lane on April 22. A man told police he found two medication bottles in his bushes that belonged to his neighbor. An iPad and money were reportedly stolen in addition to the medication and Fogelsanger allegedly admitted to taking an iPad.
Fogelsanger said she took the iPad to her residence and hid it in a closet because she did not know what to do with it. She also advised police it would be with a second iPad that she had allegedly stolen.
She also told police her memory was "foggy" because she used cough medicine with Oxycodone.
The thefts did not end in April, however, according to police.
Fogelsanger allegedly stole a Ruger LCP .380 handgun, valued at about $250, from a Subaru Forester. Fogelsanger admitted to stealing the gun, according to police.
In a series of interviews with police, Fogelsanger said she, "Regrets it from the bottom of my heart."
Fogelsanger is charged with four felony counts of burglary, four felony counts of criminal trespassing, three felony counts of theft by deception and three felony counts of receiving stolen property. She is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property, two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and one misdemeanor count of theft by deception.
Her preliminary hearing for all of the charges is scheduled for May 30.
