State College borough employee fired, charged with stealing public funds

A former State College staff employee was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing public funds.
The former employee, Steven Raybuck, admitted to stealing the funds by taking coins from parking meters, according to State College police.
An investigation was recently launched by the police and parking departments after upgraded technology enabled better oversight to audit parking funds, which led to a noticeable discrepancy and probe. He stole $3,338.59 from March to May, according to police.
State College parking manager Patrick Ward told police he discovered about 12 parking meter keys had been used throughout the borough. Raybuck was not authorized to be in possession of any parking meter key.
Ward also reviewed video of an incident and observed a black Ford truck parked in front of meter locations where the alleged thefts occurred. As he was walking toward his own vehicle, Ward noticed Raybuck's truck parked behind his.
“The Borough of State College takes its responsibility of properly handling public funds very seriously and the theft of funds will not be tolerated. Integrity, honesty, accountability, transparency and high professional standards are the foundation of our organization, and I expect every staff member to be guided by these values. When we became aware of the discrepancies in our meter revenue, the State College Police and Parking Departments worked together to fully investigate and identify the person responsible for the theft of funds,” Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said. “The employee was terminated immediately, and the State College Police Department has filed criminal charges today against the employee. I want to assure the community that we have taken swift and appropriate actions to address this issue, and we will seek full restitution of the funds.”
Raybuck was immediately fired May 15 when they allegedly admitting to stealing public funds. A day later, an unidentified male went to the State College borough building and dropped off a plastic bag containing Raybuck's uniforms and parking meter key.
“I commend the State College police officers who investigated this case," Police Chief John Gardner said. "Dealing with internal investigations can be very difficult; however, our police department will always investigate thoroughly and hold persons accountable, including Borough employees. The Officers involved performed a thorough investigation, handling this case with utmost care."
Raybuck, 54, of Port Matilda, is charged with one felony count of theft by unlawful taking and one felony count of receiving stolen property.
He was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who set bail at $5,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
