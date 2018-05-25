She's accused of stealing thousands from Snappy's. Here's what's holding up her case

A former Snappy's employee accused of stealing about $14,000 from the store had her trial continued despite objections from her attorney.
In a motion filed in April on behalf of Tracy Addleman, Assistant Public Defender Shannon Malone argued prosecutors have not turned over requested documents during pretrial discovery. She asked the court to prohibit prosecutors from introducing evidence during the trial because it was not disclosed in a timely manner.
Malone said she requested records from First National Bank and Snappy's, but currently has neither. She said the only items she has received from the district attorney's office are handwritten receipts from the store, which have been altered for the purpose of litigation.
Malone also argued prosecutors have had five months to gather the documents she requested and was against continuing the trial.
"If someone wants to press charges that alter someone’s life, they should have to do so in a timely manner," Malone said. "She is losing her livelihood."
Assistant District Attorney Joshua Bower gave Judge Jonathan Grine a printout of an email exchange between he and the state police at Rockview trooper who filed the criminal complaint.
Bower said the trooper would be able to get the records from both stores by June 1. Jury selection was scheduled for June 4.
He argued the emails proved the Commonwealth was acting in good faith and was not attempting to drag the case out.
"We're working with legal departments that aren't being as forthright as we wish," Bower said. "Two private organizations are dragging their feet to get us what we need."
Grine was initially unsure if he was to make a ruling on the continuance request or the motion. The continuance request was filed to Judge Brian Marshall and it was later found out Marshall granted the continuance.
Malone objected, but Grine said he does not have the authority to overrule another county judge. He then dismissed Malone's motion without prejudice.
