He was already arrested on drug charges. Why he's now charged with seven more felonies

A State College man already arrested on drug charges has been charged with seven additional felonies after selling a confidential informant one gram of crack cocaine and 20 Klonopin pills, according to Ferguson Township police.
James Turner II, 32, met with the informant in a Boalsburg restaurant’s parking lot before transporting them to 632 Beaumont Ave, which is where Turner allegedly sold the informant the crack cocaine and Klonopin pills.
The informant also told police about another man who was allegedly selling cocaine and crack cocaine.
Police and the informant then arranged to purchase $210 of crack cocaine from the man on March 15. An officer said he believes the man conspired with Turner to deliver crack cocaine to the informant.
No charges have yet been filed against the second allegedly involved man.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and the Centre County Drug Task Force assisted with the investigation.
Turner is charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of aiding criminal conspiracy and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession.
He was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set monetary bail at $25,000. Turner did not post bail and continues to be detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
