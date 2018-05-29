Officers allegedly found him with six drug-filled balloons. Then four more showed up

A 25-year-old inmate was charged after state police at Rockview allegedly found him in possession of 10 balloons containing K2, or synthetic marijuana.
Two officers at Benner state prison were searching Kenneth Lyons' cell on March 25. Lyons and his cellmate were told to stand up, lock their fingers together and keep their hands at chest height, but Lyons refused.
Officers continued their search and found six balloons and a clear bag of suspected K2 on the table next to Lyons. He was transported to another cell, which is where he allegedly vomited up three more balloons and had a bowel movement to produce the 10th balloon.
The substances were tested at the state police laboratory and collectively weighed 6.81 grams.
Lyons is charged with one felony count of possession and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession.
