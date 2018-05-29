How pot and a swat lead to problems for a Howard driver and a pedestrian

A Howard woman has been charged with aggravated assault after she hit a pedestrian while under the influence of marijuana, according to state police at Rockview.
Kari Bohn, 29, was driving on the left side of the road, swatted at a bee, accelerated a white Ford Focus and hit the pedestrian, according to police.
An officer arrived to Milesburg on May 1 and found the pedestrian laying behind the disabled vehicle. Bohn told the officer she smoked marijuana earlier in the day and proceeded to display signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.
She had her blood drawn at Mount Nittany Medical Center and the report said she had 19.53 ng/ML of THC in her system.
Police said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center via medical helicopter.
Bohn is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and one felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle. She is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one summary count of disregarding traffic lanes and one summary count of careless driving.
She was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $100,000 unsecured.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13.
