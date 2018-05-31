Troubles with whiskey, crime caught on tape and more: local court cases

A Butler County man was sentenced Thursday to no less than 30 days in the Centre County Correctional Facility for a 2016 assault of a woman at Local Whiskey.
The woman, who was initially kicked out of the Phyrst bar due to her level of intoxication, passed out on Robert McChesney's shoulder before he put his hand inside her pants.
The 55-year-old told State College police he did not remember what happened in the bar, but apologized several times and said whiskey caused his behavior.
McChesney is required to pay the cost of prosecution, a fine of $200, is prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with the woman and is prohibited from consuming alcohol or non-prescribed drugs. Judge Brian Marshall said McChesney is eligible for work release and his maximum prison sentence is 23 and a half months.
McChesney was originally charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of an unconscious person, one misdemeanor count of indecent assault and one summary count of harassment, but those charges were nolle prossed.
Criminal trespassing
A State College woman pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal trespassing Thursday and was sentenced to three years of probation.
A man called Patton Township police in February to report items missing from his apartment. An officer reviewed surveillance footage provided by the man and it showed Luretha Keen, 39, using a screwdriver to open a padlock on the door.
An officer said Keen was in the room for several minutes and was looking through the dresser drawers before leaving. She admitted to taking feminine hygiene products and cigarette rolling tubes. She said the man's wife gave her permission to go into the room, but said she would deny that if the officer asked the man's wife.
"Keen stated that she knew what she did was wrong," the officer said in the affidavit of probable cause.
Judge Brian Marshall sentenced Keen to pay the cost of prosecution, a $75 fine and three days of community service. She is prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with the man.
She was originally charged with one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking, but those charges were nolle prossed.
DUI
A State College woman pleaded guilty to three charges, was sentenced to at least 48 hours at the Centre County Correctional Facility and ordered to pay a $1,550 fine for DUI.
Tarah Hunter, 24, was stopped by State College police in December after traveling 50 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. The officer observed a 7-month-old in the back of the silver Honda Civic and detected an alcoholic smell coming from the vehicle.
Hunter told police she consumed wine recently and performed field sobriety tests unsatisfactorily. State police lab reports said Hunter had a BAC of 0.130.
She was originally charged with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and one misdemeanor count of DUI, but both charges were nolle prossed.
Hunter pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of DUI, one summary count of careless driving and one summary count of driving at an unsafe speed.
Judge Brian Marshall also sentenced Hunter on Thursday to pay the cost of prosecution, to complete an alcohol safe-driving course if directed to do so and 100 hours of community service.
Her driving privileges are suspended and she is prohibited from consuming alcohol or non-prescribed drugs.
