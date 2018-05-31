Bellefonte and State College drug charges lead 2 to be sentenced. Here's why

A Julian man pleaded guilty to one felony drug charge Thursday and was sentenced to a maximum of 23 and a half months in the Centre County Correctional Facility. Bellefonte police executed an arrest warrant on a Bellefonte apartment in April 2017 while searching for another man. An officer observed Zachary Hackett, 32, inside the apartment as well.
Police found several drug-related items, including a Suboxone strip, inside the apartment. The apartment's owner told an officer he had a drug problem and said he "purchased dope from Zach Hackett."
Another officer, who filed the affidavit of probable cause, was speaking with Hackett at the same time and asked Hackett if he was "still on probation for the drug charges I got him on before."
Hackett said he was participating in an accelerated rehabilitative disposition program and pulled out one Suboxone strip from his pocket.
Hackett went to the Bellefonte police station a day later and said he was prescribed Suboxone, but prefers to use heroin. He also said he sold Suboxone in order to purchase other drugs.
An officer wrote Hackett's confession due to Hackett's learning disability and the admission said he sold a Suboxone strip to the man.
Judge Brian Marshall sentenced Hackett to pay the cost of prosecution and two years of parole, which will be consecutive to his prison sentence. Hackett received credit for two days served.
He was originally charged with a second felony count — criminal use of a communication facility — but the second charge was nolle prossed.
Latrobe woman sentenced
A 24-year-old woman was sentenced to 12 months of intermediate punishment, 12 months of probation and one day of community service Thursday for selling Xanax.
A confidential informant told State College police a woman later identified as Chloe Tsikalas, of Latrobe, was selling LSD and other drugs in the State College area in November 2016. The informant eventually purchased 10 grams of Xanax from Tsikalas for $80.
She was originally charged with one felony count of unlawful possession and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, but those charges were nolle prossed. She was sentenced for one misdemeanor possession charge and one misdemeanor paraphernalia charge, according to Nicole Courter.
Tsikalas' drivers license was suspended and she is prohibited from consuming alcohol and non-prescribed drugs during her sentence, which was delivered by Judge Brian Marshall.
