The FBI is investigating a Bellefonte man for allegedly embezzling $1 million-plus

A Bellefonte man is the subject of an ongoing federal investigation by the FBI and the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for allegedly embezzling more than $1 million, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
A second source — who requested to remain anonymous due to the ongoing investigation — said James Hocker, 48, was investing pension funds and promised a positive return from the investments he was making. The embezzlement occurred for at least four years, according to the source.
Attorney Leonard Ambrose confirmed he is representing Hocker, but chose not to comment because it is an active investigation.
The amount of people who invested with Hocker was not disclosed and no timeline was provided for when charges may be filed.
Comments