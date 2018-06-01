How a Facebook photo tripped up a man allegedly robbing local firehouses

A Duncansville man was arrested after allegedly breaking into the Undine Fire Department and attempting to break into the Milesburg Fire Department.
An Undine fireman told a Bellefonte police officer two helmets were stolen from the department and a window, which he said is always locked, was open. The fireman said the helmets are valued at about $1,200.
Video from the May 22 incident was obtained and police posted a picture of a truck to Facebook in an attempt to identify the person who committed the alleged thefts.
While police did receive an anonymous tip about who the truck might belong to, Hoover also called and asked about the post. He said the truck was his, but denied any involvement.
State police at Rockview received a call two days after the first alleged theft about an attempted burglary at Milesburg Fire Department.
A fireman told police a window in the fire department was opened and noticed a partial footprint on a couch beneath the window.
"I observed the partial print and the window curtains placed over the couch as someone had made entry," the officer said in her affidavit of probable cause.
She also said the department has motion-activated lights, which may have "spooked" Hoover, causing him to leave.
Hoover agreed to an interview with police and was questioned about his involvement.
An officer showed Hoover a photo of him wearing a black sweatshirt and Under Armour hat, which was the same hat Hoover was wearing in his Facebook profile picture.
Hoover initially said he did not steal anything, but offered more details after being arrested.
He said the helmets were hidden at an abandoned building in Altoona and contacted police because he was scared about the Facebook post. Hoover also said he took the helmets because he needed money and was trying to make a living because he "does not make enough" at his job, according to police.
Hoover is charged with two felony counts of criminal trespassing, one felony count of burglary, one felony count of attempted burglary and one felony count of receiving stolen property. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking, one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and one summary count of criminal mischief.
He was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set combined bail at $35,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
