Penn State hazing trial postponed. Here's what the Piazza family attorney said

The trial for 14 former Beta Theta Pi brothers was postponed to Aug. 6 by Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest due to a lack of judicial resources. The trial was originally scheduled to begin Monday.
"The Commonwealth exercised due diligence in attempting to bring these cases to trial during the June term of court, however, due to lack of judicial resources, a trial was unable to be scheduled," Ruest said in the order.
Speaking on behalf of Jim and Evelyn Piazza, Timothy Piazza's parents, Tom Kline said the delay was not unexpected.
"It is a very short delay, and it's not unexpected given the numerous defendants and many moving parts in a case of this complexity," Kline said.
The order was filed two days after she denied the Office of the Attorney General’s appeal.
Timothy Piazza died on Feb. 4, 2017, after falling down the stairs during a Beta Theta Pi bid acceptance night. An investigation into his death eventually led to charges against the Alpha Upsilon chapter of the fraternity as well.
