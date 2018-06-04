9 more charged in $7.8 million 'Dragon' heroin ring bust; 2 still at large

Additional charges have been filed in connection with a major narcotics ring operating in the Altoona and Johnstown areas, Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office said Monday.
The "Dragon heroin pipeline" is responsible for selling 780,000 bags of heroin and cocaine worth $1.9 million in Blair and Cambria counties from January 2016 to February 2017.
The attorney general's office, in partnership with the Blair County District Attorney's Office, arrested 16 dealers in 2017 for operating the ring, which trafficked in large amounts of drugs from the Philadelphia area.
“This investigation involved dealers who transported large amounts of heroin and cocaine from Philadelphia to Altoona and Johnstown,” Shapiro said. “Our work with the district attorneys of Blair and Cambria counties and other law enforcement agencies led to the dismantling of a major pipeline that trafficked $7.8 million in heroin and $1.9 million in cocaine. We shut down this pipeline, but our investigation didn’t end. Our investigators kept digging, and today we’re announcing charges against nine more dealers for peddling this poison.”
The nine dealers arrested Monday are charged with a variety of crimes, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance..
“Let me be clear: We will never stop investigating drug dealers and criminal activity wherever we find it – in the streets of Altoona and Johnstown, in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh – anywhere we find it across our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said.
Those arrested include: Lisa Bowman, 56, of Ebensburg; Mark Beck, 32, of Hollidaysburg; Christopher Feudale, 38, of Altoona; Christopher Hicks, 37, of Johnstown; Tonya Settlemyer, 33, currently incarcerated; Samuel Cook, 42, of Johnstown; Oran Ream, 38, Johnstown; Kawuan Powell, 25, Johnstown; Craig Klock, 36, Altoona.
Beck and Feudale are still at large, the release said.
The alleged ring leader of the operation, Damon “Fat Cat” Devine, was arrested in 2017 and is awaiting trial.
