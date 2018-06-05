Montgomery County man confessed to sexual assault during 2010 Blue-White weekend, police say

A Montgomery County man was charged after freely confessing to a 2010 sexual assault during Penn State football's Blue-White weekend, according to State College police.
Bryan Porten-Willson, who was enrolled at Temple University at the time of the alleged assault, told the Abington Police Department he and a group of friends were spending the night at a State College apartment when he removed a woman's pants and attempted to have intercourse with her while she was unconscious due to her intoxication.
Porten-Willson, 28, provided police with her name and a State College police detective interviewed the woman, who is now 27.
She said she recalled the incident and remembered briefly talking to a male named "Brian" and provided a description of what he looked like. The woman told police she was intoxicated and passed out on a sofa, which Porten-Wilson said he viewed as an opportunity to have intercourse.
The woman said she woke up to "Brian" having intercourse with her, which prompted her to go into another room after kicking Porten-Willson away from her.
The woman contacted a mutual friend in an attempt to find out more information about Porten-Willson, but the friend did not help, according to police.
In his confession to Abington police, Porten-Willson did not mention that intercourse occurred. He said he did not report it because he did not think he fully penetrated her and felt that admitting to touching her with his fingers while she was asleep was "basically the same thing."
Porten-Willson is charged with rape and sexual assault. He was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 13.
