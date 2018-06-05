Montgomery County man confessed to sexual assault during 2010 Blue-White weekend, police say

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at #MeToo March in Hollywood Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on November 12, 2017, as a response to the string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. Instagram/steadyjenny and Facebook/Keith Anthony Sikoravia Jeremy Hartley ×

SHARE COPY LINK Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on November 12, 2017, as a response to the string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. Instagram/steadyjenny and Facebook/Keith Anthony Sikoravia Jeremy Hartley