She was showering before he tried to drown her. Here's what police found

A Moshannon man punched a woman, attempted to drown her in a tub while she was showering, and pointed two firearms at her several times, according to state police at Rockview.
Gregory Serb, 53, told police he had gone "crazy" on Tuesday morning and an officer retrieved multiple loaded firearms from the Snow Shoe Township residence. The woman said Serb was yelling at her during the alleged incident.
Serb is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. He is also charged with one summary count of harassment.
He was arraigned before District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $50,000. Serb did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 13.
