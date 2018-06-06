Police call for help in identifying alleged thief

A sleight of hand had nothing to do with magic and everything to do with a plot to steal, according to State College police.
A stranger approached a female driver at about 11:55 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of East Calder Way in downtown State College and asked for directions. He stood at the open passengers side window and distracted the woman who looked away while responding, giving him enough time to allegedly steal $200, a checkbook and Mercedes car keys that were on the passengers seat.
The unknown man fled on foot. He is about 5-feet, 9-inches with a medium, short hair and a round face.
Anyone with information about the alleged theft should call police at 234-7150.
