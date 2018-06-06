Moshannon man sentenced for role in 2015 fatal overdose

A man arrested after the fatal overdose of a Snow Shoe man in 2015 has been sentenced to prison.
Brent Page-Munro, 23, of Moshannon, was sentenced to a minimum of three years — and a maximum of six years — in prison for possession with intent to deliver, according to executive assistant Nicole Courter.
State police at Rockview investigated the death of Maximillian Andrus in August 2015 after he was found dead with an uncapped syringe nearby. An autopsy revealed Andrus died of a multi-drug overdose, specifically heroin and fentanyl.
Page-Munro was interviewed last July about Andrus' death at the Clinton County Correctional Facility and first said he tried to "rip off" Andrus by selling him cinnamon packaged like heroin, but eventually admitted to selling heroin to Andrus.
