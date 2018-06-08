There's more to those alleged thefts in Pine Grove Mills

A Karthaus man has been charged after assisting with a string of thefts that netted him items valued at $7,535, according to Ferguson Township police.
Zelia Fogelsanger, 18, is charged with 16 felonies after allegedly stealing a myriad of items, including animals, clothes, iPads, a handgun, prescriptions pills and cash.
After one of the alleged thefts, Fogelsanger sent a video message describing coins and jewelry to her boyfriend Dustin Quick.
"I'm just looking an most most pawn shops r close9mg to Monday," Quick responded. "Damn baby (that) is a lot of money there I guarantee at least 10k."
A detective met with Quick on May 30 and he said he kept most of the "spendable coins," but he and Fogelsanger cashed in the rest at Walmart. Quick also said he traveled to a pawn shop in either New Oxford or Mechanicsburg to "cover his tracks."
He said he was aware the items were stolen, but didn't care about the coins because Fogelsanger typically stole drugs and pills for him, including Percocet and marijuana.
Quick is charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property.
He was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who released Quick pending his appearance at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
