Former Beta Theta Pi brother scheduled to plead guilty in Penn State hazing case

A former Beta Theta Pi fraternity brother is scheduled to plead guilty on Wednesday. Ryan Burke would become the first former brother to plead guilty for his role in Timothy Piazza's death.
Philip Masorti, Burke's attorney, declined to comment about the plea agreement. A spokeswoman and spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General declined comment as well.
Burke gave Piazza, and three others, a bottle of vodka to drink from in the basement. The drink was one of 18 Piazza consumed in a span of 82 minutes before falling down the basement steps and becoming unconscious.
Burke was initially charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and simple assault. Those three charges were the highest-graded, but the Office of the Attorney General withdrew the charges prior to his preliminary hearing in May.
Fourteen other former brothers had their trial continued to Aug. 6 because of a "lack of judicial resources."
