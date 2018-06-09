How a dirty registration plate led to felony charges for a Philipsburg man

A Philipsburg man was arrested for methamphetamine possession and carrying a pistol without a concealed carry permit, according to state police at Philipsburg.
A trooper was following a red sedan on East Presqueisle Street on Thursday and initiated a traffic stop because the registration plate was not legible.
Markel Maines, 48, allegedly had bloodshot eyes and his hands were shaking as he handed the trooper his vehicle's documentation. The trooper asked Maines when he last smoked methamphetamine and Maines said he smoked it earlier in the day.
The trooper then asked Maines if he had anything illegal on him and Maines said he had ball pipe and a "little bit of methamphetamine."
Police also found one Ziploc bag with methamphetamine residue and a black .25 caliber pistol on Maines. Two scales, eight Ziploc bags containing 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia were found in Maines' vehicle.
Maines is charged with one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He is also charged with two misdemeanors and three summary offenses.
Maines was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who set monetary bail at $25,000. He did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 20.
Comments