Why a lack of patience and a bad lie led to robbery charges for 2 locals

A Miles Township woman woke up to her dog barking and trying to get out of the bedroom door before finding a man and a woman in her living room, according to state police at Rockview.
James Duffield, 19, said he entered the residence on June 10 to collect his personal items. The woman told a trooper neither Duffield or Tatiana Welsh, 18, were allowed in the residence. She also said the back door was open and both Duffield and Welsh had items in their hands.
Duffield was found about one mile away from the residence and initially told police he was hiking and had not been at the woman's residence. He reneged on that statement later when he said he was at the residence and the back door was already broken open.
Welsh told police she was sitting in the car waiting for Duffield to return before she grew impatient and went into the residence to "see what was taking so long."
Duffield and Welsh are both charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of robbery, one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. Duffield is also charged with two felony counts of criminal trespassing and one misdemeanor count of defiant trespassing.
The two were arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who set monetary bail at $50,000 for Duffield and $25,000 for Welsh. Neither posted bail and both are being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing for each is scheduled for June 20.
Comments