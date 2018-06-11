A small local robbery ends up costing him big-time

He came into her apartment, left bloodstains on the carpet and was sentenced to up to six years in prison.
Gregory Jackson, 39, was already sentenced to up to 16 years in prison for a Dauphin County burglary, but Judge Jonathan Grine sentenced Jackson to three to six years in prison on Monday.
Jackson stole about $100 from a woman's Patton Township residence in 2016. She returned to find a shattered sliding glass door and blood drops on the carpet. The drops were collected, tested and found to belong to Jackson.
At the time of the burglary report, Jackson was working the area of the apartments as part of a cleaning crew. He initially denied involvement in the theft and having ever been in the woman's apartment, but ultimately pleaded guilty to burglary.
Jackson's prison sentence is scheduled to run concurrent to his previous prison sentence. He will also have to pay the cost of prosecution and pay restitution to the woman.
