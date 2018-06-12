He started a fire at home for a reason. It wasn't a good reason, but it did work

A 25-year-old man intentionally lit his Oneida Street residence on fire with a Molotov cocktail because he wanted to go to jail, according to State College police.
The detective who filed the affidavit of probable cause said Vincent Novielli's actions were in response to an unspecified mental illness.
An officer said Novielli was standing in the front yard when the officer noticed severe burns to Novielli's left leg. He was taken to the Mount Nittany Medical Center before being transported to the Lehigh Valley Health Network Regional Burn Center for treatment.
The Alpha Fire Company extinguished the fire and inspectors entered to determine the cause.
A burnt Molotov cocktail was found on the kitchen floor and a non-ignited Molotov cocktail was found in the area of the living room fireplace. Inspectors also found a red plastic gas can, a measuring cup filled with gasoline and lighters.
No other residents were present at the time of the fire on May 13.
Novielli is charged with three felony counts of arson, one felony count of causing catastrophe, one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
He was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who set monetary bail at $100,000. Novielli did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 20.
Comments