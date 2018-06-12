State launches investigation into Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

One of Centre County's largest companies made a statement Tuesday to defend itself as law enforcement probes its business dealings.
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., which ranks No. 5 for number of employees in the county, is the subject of an investigation by the state Office of the Attorney General. The company is known for being involved in major infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania.
"Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is aware of, and is fully cooperating with, an investigation currently being conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General," Executive Vice President Mike Hawbaker said. "The company believes that it has at all times acted properly in accordance with the law and expects these facts to become clear as the investigation continues."
A spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General said the office could not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.
The context of the investigation is not clear, though a witness told the Centre Daily Times there was a law enforcement presence Thursday at Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.'s headquarters in State College. Patton Township police Chief Tyler Jolley said his department is not involved in the investigation.
The business has had recent legal trouble.
A jury awarded $2.2 million in lost wages, benefits, punitive damages and invasion of privacy to a former employee in December who filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit stemmed from the employee's injury in 2016 when she was performing job duties. The company denied that she was working at the time of the incident and terminated her employment for allegedly refusing to operate machinery.
