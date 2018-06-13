Police release details on Tuesday brother-in-law shooting

Police have arrested a man for a shooting that put another man in the hospital with traumatic injuries.
The shooting occurred at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday on Klondyke Drive in Granville Township, Mifflin County, according to state police at Lewistown.
The shooting stemmed from a fight between two Lewistown men. Bruce Fetters, 29, allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband during the fight and shot Scott Powell, 30. The men are brothers-in-law.
Fetters told police that Powell approached him in the street and that a "warning shot" was fired into the air, according to the criminal complaint. Fetters allegedly admitted to shooting Powell about a minute later when the incident between the two became physical. Powell was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital for his injuries and was later flown from the hospital to a trauma center.
Fetters was charged with attempted homicide, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Fetters was denied bail.
The Granville Township Police Department, Mifflin County Regional Police, Lewistown Police Department, the Mifflin County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire police responded to the scene.
Comments