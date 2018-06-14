Locals thought their neighbor was selling drugs. Turns out he was, police say

A State College man known for being involved with drug activity was arrested for selling crystal methamphetamine from his Fairlawn Avenue residence, according to State College police.
A detective received multiple complaints from citizens who said they believed Jason Ford was selling drugs from the residence. Those complaints led the detective to establish surveillance of the area on Monday and Wednesday.
He observed several vehicles make brief visits to the residence on both days and an officer eventually initiated two traffic stops. Both drivers were found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and Subutex and said they received the drugs from Ford.
Police searched the 40-year-old's residence on Thursday and found 11 clonazepam pills, one gram of crystal methamphetamine, three used syringes, drug paraphernalia and $1,019.
Ford is charged with six felony counts of possession, two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, five misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman, who set monetary bail at $200,000. Ford did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
