State police searching for woman abducted at knife point

State police across central Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who was taken at knife-point and is "at special risk of harm or injury."
The abduction occurred late Wednesday night at the Red Rose Motel in Dauphin County where LaJean Marie Howell, 50, was staying at a hotel, according to Pennsylvania state police. She answered the door to Reginald Reaves, 62, who was holding a butcher's knife. He allegedly dragged Howell out of the room and into an SUV.
An alert has been put out for Howell in Huntingdon, Mifflin, Snyder and Union counties.
Howell is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 145-pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a teal tank top, blue jeans and pink flip flops. Reaves is driving a dark-colored Ford Explorer.
Anyone with potential information should contact police by calling 911 or 717-362-8700.
