He killed a teenager in a crash and left the scene. Now he's finally pleading guilty

A man has pleaded guilty to several charges for his role in the death of a teenager more than one year after the fatal crash.
Mikayla Focht, 18, was riding on the back of an ATV on April 14, 2017 when Trenton Ross Bilak, 24, hit a deer in Greenfield Township, Blair County. The two were not wearing helmets and were thrown off the ATV. Co-defendant Jacob Heisel was following the pair in a Jeep and allegedly ran her over. Helsel and Bilak allegedly fled the scene instead of calling 911 to help her.
She was not found until hours later by a passing motorist.
Bilak pleaded guilty Friday to accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, tampering with evidence and reckless driving and will be sentenced to at least three years in jail, according to WJAC. Heisel has not entered a plea in the case, which has a formal arraignment scheduled for Nov. 3.
Focht was a standout softball player and had committed to attending St. Francis University.
