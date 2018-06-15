Man charged with vehicular homicide in PennDOT worker's death

A State College man has been charged with vehicular homicide after his Chevrolet Cobalt struck and killed a PennDOT worker in February, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
Robert Gensimore was setting flares on Interstate 99 in Blair County when Guanglong Hu, 30, lost control and began sliding on the snow and ice covered road. The vehicle struck Gensimore, traveled off the roadway and came to a stop when it hit a guardrail.
The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hu is charged with one misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and five summary charges, in addition to the felony homicide charge.
He was arraigned before Blair County District Judge Fred Miller, who set bail at $150,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.
