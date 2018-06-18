'Miscommunications,' marijuana and multiple convictions: Local sentencings

A Bucks County man was sentenced to six months of house arrest, two and a half years of probation and 200 hours of community service for selling a confidential informant 1.5 ounces of marijuana.
State College police also found $4,000 and 16.1 grams of marijuana in Jiovanni Maestrale's residence in April 2017.
The 24-year-old was sentenced Monday after several continuances due to what he said were miscommunications with his previous attorney.
Maestrale thanked Judge Katherine Oliver for her time and said he takes "partial responsibility" for not showing up at previous sentencing dates. Oliver thanked Maestrale for his statement, but also urged him to take responsibility for his actions because he was aware of the scheduled sentencing date even if there was miscommunication with a previous attorney.
Maestrale was also sentenced to pay a $100 fine.
Third time is the charm? Not for a Howard woman
A 45-year-old Howard woman was sentenced to one year of probation, one day of community service and $75 fine for stealing cigarette tubes from Lykens Market valued at $1.99.
Teri Emel was also sentenced to an additional day of community service and a $75 fine for stealing $316.08 of merchandise from Walmart.
The thefts were her third and fourth retail theft convictions, which is why the charges were graded as felonies. Emel did not make a statement to Oliver before being sentenced Monday.
