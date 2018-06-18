Centre County man serving child sex abuse sentence found unresponsive in cell, dies

A Centre County man who was serving a 15-30-year sentence at Houtzdale state prison for pleading guilty to child sex abuse charges has died.
Joseph Skrtich, 50, of Blanchard, was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, WJAC reports.
Corrections officers and medical personnel started to perform CPR on Skrtich, according to WJAC, and he was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m.
Skrtich was arrested on Oct. 24, 2016 by Rockview state police troopers for sexual abuse that occurred at various locations in Centre County, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
He pleaded guilty on April 7, 2017, to more than 40 charges, which included felony aggravated indecent assault of a child, felony unlawful contact with a minor, felony aggravated indecent assault, felony indecent assault, felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent assault.
He was sentenced on July 25, 2017, and had been at SCI Houtzdale since Dec. 26, 2017.
State police at Clearfield are investigating, while the Clearfield County coroner will determine a cause of death.
