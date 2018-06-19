Dam Donuts tries Facebook to ID an alleged thief. Sure enough, an arrest was made

A 46-year-old man was arrested Monday for breaking into Dam Donuts and stealing $200, flavored syrup and soda, according to state police at Rockview.
Police found and interviewed Robert Moser about eight hours after the alleged thefts and he told a trooper he entered through the front door and slept on a couch in the store because he is homeless. Dam Donuts posted a request for help identifying Moser on its Facebook page.
Moser said he stole the money, flavored syrup, soda and disconnected the store's modem to disable the camera system, according to police. He has no fixed address and has an extensive criminal history in numerous states, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Moser is charged with two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, two felony counts of criminal trespassing, one felony count of burglary and one felony count of receiving stolen property. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking and a summary count of criminal mischief.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $100,000. Moser did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.
Comments