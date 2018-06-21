A Rockview officer trainee wanted easy money. He may get hard time

A corrections officer trainee planned to smuggle Suboxone into Rockview state prison after an inmate approached him about the possibility of making money, according to state police at Rockview.
Security office staff were investigating an altercation between two inmates when they received a tip that Jeremy Conrad was taking steps to introduce drugs into the prison.
The 26-year-old Duncansville native contacted an inmate's relative using a "burner" phone and the relative initially agreed to drive to the area to deliver Suboxone and cash to Conrad, who was then expected to take the drugs into the prison for distribution and sale.
The plan never came to fruition, which prompted Conrad to obtain a post office box. A manilla envelope with a DVD case was sent to the box and allegedly contained 50 Suboxone strips.
Conrad did not bring the Suboxone strips into the prison because he did not receive payment, so he kept them in his bedroom, which is where police eventually found them.
Conrad is charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, one felony count of criminal attempt and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $500,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
