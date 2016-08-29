State College man found not guilty of forgery, theft charges

A State College man initially charged with forgery was found innocent in a jury trial Friday.
Kaniel Linton, 28, was arrested and charged in April with forgery, theft by deception and receiving stolen property, according to court documents. Linton had allegedly passed a fake $100 bill at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street, public defender Deborah Lux said.
Lux said the bill was a prop from a rap music video Linton had participated in and was clearly marked “For Motion Picture Use Only.” Linton had forgotten the bill was in his pocket and mistakenly pulled it out to pay at the convenience store.
Linton was tried before Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver, Lux said. Linton was found not guilty of all charges after two hours of jury deliberation.
