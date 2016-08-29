Man lied about assault, State College police say

State College police say a man went to Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries he sustained at 3:28 a.m. Saturday.
How he got the injuries was a point of contention.
The man, who was not identified by police, first told authorities that three men jumped him. Police continued to investigate the man’s story, but discovered he wasn’t telling the truth.
“This is him lying, and we do know who he got into a fight with,” State College police Lt. Chris Fishel said. “It was someone he knows.”
Police say the fight occurred on West Fairmount Avenue.
Fishel said no charges have been filed in the case.
Comments