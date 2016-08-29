Centre County sees uptick in homicides

On Aug. 27, 2015, the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics released its most recent study of violent crime numbers.
Across America, violent crime stayed about the same, with about 20 people per 1,000 being victimized. City or country or suburb, the numbers held steady.
Three days later, Nuria Kudlach was shot in her home in College Township.
She died at the hands of her husband, who claimed self-defense but was convicted of first-degree homicide.
Centre County had not seen a murder like that in years. There had been other violent crimes. Assaults and sexual crimes, vehicular homicides and people convicted of selling drugs that caused overdoses.
Court personnel could barely think of another violent personal crime ending in a fatality since the death of Samuel Boob in 2009. One of the last murders in the county, a drug-related stabbing in Lemont in 2012, was appealed to the state Superior Court this month. Tyler Marlatt is serving a life sentence for second- and third-degree murder.
Two months after Kudlach’s death, Natalya Podnebennaya was stabbed in her car outside her College Township townhouse. Her husband, Vladimir Podnebennyy, faces trial for that crime next month.
That pushed the 2015 homicide rate up two from zero in just a couple of months. Surely, that would be the last for a while. But it wasn’t.
In January, Jean Tuggy was shot and killed in her Ferguson Township home. Unlike the previous two crimes, there was no one standing there waiting to be handcuffed. No arrests have been made in the case to date.
But 2016 would not see a decrease in fatal crime from the previous year. Seven months later, Penn State professor Ronald Bettig died in a quarry in Potter Township. George Ishler and Danelle Geier have been arrested for the crime but have not yet faced preliminary hearings.
At first glance, it looks like two homicides in 2015 and two more in 2016, and that’s true, but there is another measure. From the day Nuria Kudlach was murdered, Centre County had four people die violently at someone else’s hands.
“It is hard to make sense of a senseless act like murder. I understand that the clustering of four within 12 months is very troubling for our community and probably a first. Generally, we tended to have a homicide about every one or two years,” said Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller. “I do not think this is a pattern that will continue, but simply an unusual piece of our history.”
Parks Miller said the area was fortunate in its stretch without any homicides and said she hoped to move forward to “seek justice in these pending cases.”
The county has had other runs of tragic crimes. Eric Jerome Fant’s violent multistate machete crime spree in 2001 ended with his murder plea in Centre County. Less than two weeks after his sentencing, Amy Homan McGee was killed by her husband, Vincent.
The following year started with the shooting of Roy Chambers in Snow Shoe in February. In October 2002, a manhunt for Daniel Opdenhoff concluded with his arrest in New York and transfer back to Centre County, where he was charged with beating his parents to death with an aluminum baseball bat.
But like most Centre County violent crimes, the perpetrators were named. Unsolved murders in the county are few and far between, like Betsy Aardsma in Penn State’s Pattee Library in 1969, Philipsburg native Dana Bailey in her off-campus State College apartment in 1987 and now Tuggy.
“We must solve this case, we must bring justice for her,” said Parks Miller.
While State College police have seen their two cases proceed toward trial, in Ferguson Township, police are still hoping for a break in the case of the former school district employee who lived alone.
“We are still asking for anyone who has any information on this case to come forward, big or small. Someone knows something,” said Parks Miller. “This case laying unsolved is always tapping on our shoulders. Her face hangs on our bulletin boards. We can take care of these other cases, we can do what we do best, bring justice in a court of law. We cannot start that process for Jean Tuggy until we first know who did this to her.”
But let’s get back to those numbers.
Four homicides in 12 months is a radical spike when your previous statistic was zero. But how does that stack Centre County up against the rest of the country?
Look at that 20 per 1,000 figure from the BJS. Now look at Centre County’s population, last calculated at 155,403, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
That makes Centre County’s rate about one homicide per 38,850 people.
