Changes in store for Centre County bail program

There was another murder recently that District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller still considers one of hers.
Traci Raymond Miscavish was killed at the Clearfield County grocery store where she designed flower arrangements in 2013. She was shot by her estranged husband, a retired state police trooper who had been charged with terroristic threats and assault in Centre County, but was freed on bail. He later shot himself.
Parks Miller takes bail very seriously. In the years since, she and her assistants have frequently asked for increases in the amount set. In 2014, Parks Miller got into a loud disagreement with District Judge Stephen Lachman over bail he set in a stabbing that happened over Blue-White game weekend.
“We are currently in the final stages of re-hauling the current Centre County bail program, which does not adequately protect victims or the community. Bail conditions are merely a promise on paper and are not monitored,” she said.
“The new system will be able to monitor those on bail and can save lives like Traci’s when the crimes involve domestic violence. We are going to be implementing new technology for offenders who might place victims at risk, like Miscavish,” said Parks Miller.
The new program mimics those used in other counties, using GPS equipment to track offenders, alert accusers and notify police.
“Traci’s family was instrumental in this,” Parks Miller said.
