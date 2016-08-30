Man sought in connection with heroin death

A man who police say has ties to Centre and Clinton counties is being sought in connection with a heroin overdose death in the Williamsport area.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for Daniel Ray Peck, 47, according to Old Lycoming Township police Tuesday. The warrant lists his address as the township.
Peck is charged with possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from the June 1 heroin overdose death of Steven Miller in the township, police said.
Peck, a known drug user, is 5 feet 9 inches, about 170 pounds with gray hair and green eyes, police said.
