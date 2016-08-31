Philipsburg man arrested on drug manufacturing charges

A Philipsburg man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on charges of drug manufacturing.
Justin Tensen, 30, was arrested Friday and charged with one felony count of intent to manufacture and four misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, knowingly possessing ephedrine, possession of ammonia for purposes other than agriculture/industrial and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Bellefonte police, Tensen was combative with police after a Aug. 25 traffic stop. Tensen was listed as a passenger in a vehicle described in an earlier 911 call.
The female driver of the car consented to a search, police said. The search revealed several items used in the “shake and bake” method of manufacturing methamphetamine, including pseudoephedrine pills, iodized salt, hydrogen peroxide, drain cleaner and ammonium nitrate.
A glass smoking device was also discovered, police said, which Tensen allegedly said was used for smoking meth.
Tensen allegedly told police all the items belonged to his roommate, police said, and he had put them in the car to throw away.
He was arraigned Friday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, who set bail at $50,000. After waiving a preliminary hearing, the case moves toward trial.
The female driver of the car was found to be impaired, police said. She’s facing no current charges, according to court documents.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
