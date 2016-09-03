Boalsburg man charged with assault

A Boalsburg man was recently charged with two counts of simple assault.
Steven J. McGill, 66, is accused of attacking a woman, according to an affidavit.
Police said McGill and a woman were in a home off Easterly Parkway on Saturday when she asked him if he had her keys. She then looked inside a nightstand, which is when he allegedly punched her in the face. He then twisted her arm and wrist until she pulled away, according to the affidavit.
Police were dispatched the next day to Mount Nittany Medical Center where they observed that she had a swollen right eye with a semi-circular laceration and bruises to her right knee and right hand, according to the affidavit.
McGill’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 7.
