PVASD starts year with three goals

When students enter Centre Hall-Potter Elementary School for the start of the school day, you can bet Principal Kurt Nyquist is there with his hand out giving high-fives and fist bumps.
He said it’s one of the best parts of his day because it allows him to connect with students, and start the day on a positive note.
This was the second week of classes in the 2016-17 school year for the Penns Valley Area School District.
And it comes with three key factors that Superintendent Brian Griffith said will help “empower students every day to reach individual success.”
They are “time matters,” “rigor is important for every child” and “relevance.”
The “time” factor encourages educators to make sure they’re using “every minute of every day” for learning opportunities, Nyquist said.
The “rigor” factor, Nyquist said, helps educators teach more in-depth curriculum.
And Nyquist said the “relevance” part of this year’s goal is to help students understand why what they’re learning is important.
“When that happens, it’s true learning and not just learning from standardized tests,” he said.
